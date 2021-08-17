UrduPoint.com

Death Toll From Evacuation Chaos At Kabul Airport Rises To 10 - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 19 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 12:00 AM

Death Toll From Evacuation Chaos at Kabul Airport Rises to 10 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) At least ten people have been killed and another ten injured in the evacuation stampede at Kabul International Airport, Afghan broadcaster TOLO news reported on Monday.

The airport administration reportedly said that people received false information about the availability of space on departing planes and arrived at the airport when many flights had already been suspended. Many did not even have passports on them, according to the report.

On Sunday, the Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) completed their takeover of Afghanistan by entering Kabul. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani resigned and left the country to prevent what he described as bloodshed that would occur if militants had to fight for the city.

Many countries chose to evacuate their citizens and diplomatic personnel from Afghanistan due to the precarious security situation.

Despite the foreign military presence at the Kabul airport, thousands of people broke in, hoping to escape from the country after the Taliban's capture of the capital. Foreign soldiers had to open fire in an attempt to secure the evacuation of their country's citizens and personnel.

Earlier on Monday, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby confirmed that US forces killed two armed individuals in two separate security incidents at Kabul Airport. Another two reportedly died after they fell from an American military aircraft after takeoff.

