Death Toll From Explosion at Firecracker Factory in Southern India Rises to 19 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2021) The number of people, who have died of the explosion that hit the firecracker factory in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu, has increased to 19, media reported on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday in the Virudhunagar district. According to previous media reports, 15 people were killed and over 20 others injured by the blast.

The renewed death toll is reported by the ANI news agency.

On late Friday, an officer from the local fire department told the NDTV broadcaster that the explosion was likely to be caused by friction during the mixing of chemicals.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed condolences over the deadly explosion.

The Indian government will pay some $2,700 to families of the deceased people and $678 to those of the injured people.