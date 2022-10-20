Death Toll From Explosion at Indian Fireworks Factory Reaches 4 People - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2022) The explosion at an illegal fireworks factory in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh claimed the lives of four people, while 7 seven others received injuries, Indian media reported on Thursday.

As a result of the explosion, the house where the illegal production was located collapsed, local police spokesman Bakki Karthikeyan said, as cited by the ANI news agency, adding that at least six people may be under the rubble.

The cause of the explosion is being investigated.