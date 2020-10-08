Death toll from explosion at Nigeria gas station rises to 8

Eight people have so far been confirmed killed following an explosion on Thursday at a gas station in a suburb of Lagos, Nigeria's commercial hub, an official sai

ABUJA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :Eight people have so far been confirmed killed following an explosion on Thursday at a gas station in a suburb of Lagos, Nigeria's commercial hub, an official said.

Many others were injured and have been rescued by responders who are still at the site of the explosion in Baruwa, a densely populated area in the Ipaja axis of Lagos, said Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, head of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) in a brief statement.

The explosion was heard at 6 am local time when most residents in the area were preparing to go out for the day's work. Many buildings were seen burning down as rescuers worked to save lives and property.

Oke-Osanyintolu said 25 houses, mostly bungalows, 16 shops, and one Primary school were so far noted to have been affected by the explosion, as the rescue operation in the area is still ongoing.

The exact cause of the explosion has not been ascertained, the LASEMA said in an earlier statement. However, an investigation has been launched into the incident.

The gas station, owned by a private operator, was known for trading cooking gas.

Local residents told Xinhua that they feared more casualties. "This is so because the responders have only concentrated on quenching the fire at the gas station while other buildings burned. And there are people living in those adjoining buildings," said Kunle Aderinto, a resident.