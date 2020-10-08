UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Death Toll From Explosion At Nigeria Gas Station Rises To 8

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 04:19 PM

Death toll from explosion at Nigeria gas station rises to 8

Eight people have so far been confirmed killed following an explosion on Thursday at a gas station in a suburb of Lagos, Nigeria's commercial hub, an official sai

ABUJA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :Eight people have so far been confirmed killed following an explosion on Thursday at a gas station in a suburb of Lagos, Nigeria's commercial hub, an official said.

Many others were injured and have been rescued by responders who are still at the site of the explosion in Baruwa, a densely populated area in the Ipaja axis of Lagos, said Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, head of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) in a brief statement.

The explosion was heard at 6 am local time when most residents in the area were preparing to go out for the day's work. Many buildings were seen burning down as rescuers worked to save lives and property.

Oke-Osanyintolu said 25 houses, mostly bungalows, 16 shops, and one Primary school were so far noted to have been affected by the explosion, as the rescue operation in the area is still ongoing.

The exact cause of the explosion has not been ascertained, the LASEMA said in an earlier statement. However, an investigation has been launched into the incident.

The gas station, owned by a private operator, was known for trading cooking gas.

Local residents told Xinhua that they feared more casualties. "This is so because the responders have only concentrated on quenching the fire at the gas station while other buildings burned. And there are people living in those adjoining buildings," said Kunle Aderinto, a resident.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Lagos Nigeria SITE Hub Gas

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif addresses party convention through vi ..

12 minutes ago

PM directs Sindh governor to finalize all affairs ..

20 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif loosing public support for his anti-s ..

3 minutes ago

DC monitors anti-encroachment campaign

3 minutes ago

No Criminal Cases Against Tikhanovskaya Launched i ..

3 minutes ago

Russia Registers 2 Ceasefire Violations in Syria, ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.