UrduPoint.com

Death Toll From Explosion At Police Station In Indonesia Rises To 8 - Reports

Sumaira FH Published December 07, 2022 | 12:00 PM

Death Toll From Explosion at Police Station in Indonesia Rises to 8 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2022) A terrorist attack on a police station on the Indonesian island of Java has left eight people killed, Indonesian media reported on Wednesday, citing the local police.

Earlier in the day, the media reported that at least three law enforcement officers were injured in the explosion in the city of Bandung in the West Java province.

There were two explosions after a man armed with a knife entered the police building, the Kompas broadcaster reported, citing West Java police spokesperson Ibrahim Tompo.

According to the report, several police officers received injuries and the attacker died.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Terrorist Police Police Station Died Bandung Man Media

Recent Stories

Imran Riaz comes down hard upon PML-Q leader Chaud ..

Imran Riaz comes down hard upon PML-Q leader Chaudhary Moonis Elahi on Twitter

41 minutes ago
 PM urges world to take note of rising religious ha ..

PM urges world to take note of rising religious hatred in India

1 hour ago
 LHC disposes of contempt plea against Asad Umar

LHC disposes of contempt plea against Asad Umar

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 December 2022

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 7th Dec ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 7th December 2022

3 hours ago
 Morocco's win in FIFA WC thriller delights Preside ..

Morocco's win in FIFA WC thriller delights President, PM

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.