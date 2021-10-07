Death Toll From Explosion at Religious School in Eastern Afghanistan Rises to 7 - Source

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2021) The number of people killed by the explosion at a religious school in the eastern Afghan province of Khost has risen to seven, a source in the security source told Sputnik on Thursday.

The incident also left more than 15 people injured, according to the source.

The Interior Ministry said that a hand grenade exploded at the school.

On Sunday, another explosion occurred near Eid Gah mosque in Kabul. A source in the Taliban (banned in Russia) told Sputnik that 12 people were killed in the explosion, while 32 were injured. Three people were arrested in connection with the attack, according to a spokesman for the interim government. The Islamic State (terrorist group, banned in Russia) has taken responsibility for the explosion.