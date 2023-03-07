Death Toll From Explosion in Bangladesh Increases to 16 - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2023) The death toll from an explosion in a five-story building in the Bangladeshi capital of Dhaka has risen to 16, with more than 140 people injured by the blast, Bangladeshi media reported on Tuesday, citing officials.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police commissioner Khandker Golam Faruq has rejected suggestions that the explosion could have been an act of sabotage.

"Primarily we are suspecting that it is an accident. Different units are working to find out whether it was sabotage. So far, no evidence of sabotage was found at the spot till now. The law enforcement agencies are investigating it," Faruq told reporters, as quoted by the Daily Star newspaper.

The fire service told the same briefing that none of the buildings affected by the explosion have collapsed, the report read.