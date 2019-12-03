UrduPoint.com
Death Toll From Explosion In Beijing's Suburb Climbs To Four - Authorities

Tue 03rd December 2019 | 04:57 PM

The number of people, who died as a result of the Tuesday explosion that rocked a plant in one of Beijing's suburban districts on Tuesday, has risen to four, local authorities said

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2019) The number of people, who died as a result of the Tuesday explosion that rocked a plant in one of Beijing's suburban districts on Tuesday, has risen to four, local authorities said.

According to earlier reports, the blast left one person dead and 11 more injured.

The explosion took place at the Japanese-owned bean processing factory in the Shunyi district in the early hours of Tuesday.

At the moment, 10 people remain in hospitals in stable condition.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

