Death Toll From Explosion in Ceramics Plant in Sudanese Capital Soars to 24 - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2019) The number of people killed in an explosion at the ceramics factory in the Sudanese capital of Khartoum on Tuesday morning has risen to 24, Sky news Arabia reported.

Forty-five people have been reported injured in the blast, which occurred in the Bahri industrial area of the city

Earlier in the day, the Central Committee of Sudan Doctors said that at least seven people were killed and 12 others injured.