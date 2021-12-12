UrduPoint.com

Death Toll From Explosion In Sicily Reaches 4, Another 5 People Missing - Authorities

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2021) The death toll from the gas explosion in the Sicilian town of Ravanusa has reached four, with another five still missing, the regional civil protection service said on Sunday.

The explosion occurred late on Saturday, likely as a result of a rupture of a city gas pipeline, with shockwave collapsing a five-story house and damaging nearby buildings. Twelve people were originally reported missing but the mayor of Ravanusa refuted that information. It was later reported that two people were dead and another seven missing.

Meanwhile, two women are said to have been rescued from under the rubble and sent to a hospital. Italian newspaper Il Messaggero reported that power generators were being turned off at the site of the blast in order to hear the survivors' voices. The debris is being removed manually.

According to the rescue workers, the heads of national civil protection and firefighting services are expected to arrive to the site.

