Death Toll From Explosions In Western Kabul Exceeds 20 - Reports

Published April 19, 2022 | 02:28 PM

The death toll from explosions in western Kabul has exceeded 20, the 1TV News broadcaster reported on Tuesday, citing sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2022) The death toll from explosions in western Kabul has exceeded 20, the 1TV news broadcaster reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

Earlier in the day, a local source told Sputnik that an explosion occurred at the Abdul Rahim Shahid High School school in the capital's Dasht-e-Barchi district, with six people killed and dozens injured.

The city's security department said later that three explosions occurred on school grounds.

Before that, another explosion occurred on the territory of the Mumtaz school, also in the western part of Kabul.

No group has claimed responsibility for the explosions yet.

