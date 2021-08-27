Death Toll From Explosions Near Kabul Airport Reaches 110 - Source
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Fri 27th August 2021 | 02:55 PM
The death toll after a series of terrorist attacks near the Kabul airport on Thursday reached 110, a source in the Afghan Health Ministry told Sputnik on Friday
Earlier in the day, the source said that explosions injured over 1,330 people.
The Pentagon has confirmed the death of 13 US servicemen.