Death Toll From Explosions Near Kabul Airport Reaches 170 - Reports
Sumaira FH 49 minutes ago Fri 27th August 2021 | 06:20 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2021) The death toll after a series of terrorist attacks near the Kabul airport on Thursday reached 170, CBS reported on Friday, citing the Afghan Health Ministry.
According to CBS, approximately 200 people got injured during the attacks, including at least 18 US soldiers.
The Pentagon has confirmed the death of 13 US servicemen.