Death Toll From Extremely Cold Weather In Afghanistan Rises To 70 - Authorities

Muhammad Irfan Published January 19, 2023 | 11:04 PM

The death toll in Afghanistan has climbed to 70 as a wave of freezing temperatures swept through the country, the Afghanistan National Disaster Management Authority said on Thursday

The deaths were recorded from January 8-18, the statement read.

The deaths were recorded from January 8-18, the statement read.

Temperatures dropped to as low as -31 degrees Fahrenheit in some regions during this period, according to the statement.

Deaths from hypothermia were recorded in the provinces of Baghlan, Badghis, Herat, Jowzjan, Faryab and Khost.

According to officials, 70,000 cattle also died as a result of the unusually cold weather.

