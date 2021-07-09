UrduPoint.com
Death Toll From Factory Fire In Bangladesh Rises To 52 - Reports

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 03:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) The death toll from the raging fire at a juice factory in the Bangladeshi city of Narayanganj has grown to 52, with another 50 people reportedly injured, the Dhaka Tribune newspaper reported on Friday.

The fire has not yet been extinguished, with 18 fire brigades working at the site, according to the outlet.

Earlier in the day, the United news Bangladesh (UNB) reported three deaths.

The fire broke out at the seven-story building of the Hashem Foods factory on Thursday. One of the survivors told the UNB that some 7,000 to 8,000 people worked in the factory.

The fire reportedly started on the first floor of the factory, where juices and sodas are produced, and quickly spread to other floors due to a large amount of chemicals and plastic bottles stored in the area.

