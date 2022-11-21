MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2022) A death toll from a fire that broke out in the center of Russia's Moscow near Komsomolskaya Square has risen to five people, the emergency services told Sputnik on Sunday.

"The death of five people has been confirmed," the emergencies said.

The incident occurred in the building close to the Leningradsky railway terminal. Rescue teams immediately arrived at the scene. According to the ministry of emergency situations (EMERCOM), 80 people and 20 pieces of fire equipment were involved in extinguishing the fire, with a helicopter on standby.

The rescue teams contained the fire at 6:20 p.m. local time (15:20 GMT). The firefighter teams put out the outside fire at 10:03 p.m. local time.