Death Toll From Fire At Ukraine's Odessa College Rises To 12 - Emergency Service

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 02:36 PM

Twelve people have now been confirmed dead in a fire that started at a college in the southern Ukrainian city of Odessa after two bodies were pulled from under the debris on Monday, the national State Emergency Service said

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2019) Twelve people have now been confirmed dead in a fire that started at a college in the southern Ukrainian city of Odessa after two bodies were pulled from under the debris on Monday, the national State Emergency Service said.

The fire broke out on Wednesday. It was reported on Sunday that 10 people were dead and 30 others injured. Four people have been identified, including two college staff members and two students. A report indicated that the college was not equipped with smoke or fire detectors.

"A total of 12 people have died from fire," the emergency service said, adding that two bodies were recovered during the removal of debris overnight.

According to the emergency service, nine more people remain in hospitals, and rescue operations are ongoing.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed the Odessa authorities to do everything to help those affected by the fire and quickly find out how the tragedy occurred. He additionally declared December 8 a national day of mourning.

The police, meanwhile, launched a criminal investigation into two potential theories � a malfunction of electrical equipment and arson. Police said that two people were under suspicion.

More Stories From World

