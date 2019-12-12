UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Death Toll From Fire At Ukraine's Odessa College Rises To 13 - Emergency Service

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 01:50 AM

Death Toll From Fire at Ukraine's Odessa College Rises to 13 - Emergency Service

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2019) The number of those who died after a fire at a college in the southern Ukrainian city of Odessa has increased to 13 people, the national State Emergency Service said on Wednesday.

The previously reported number was 12 people, with another 30 injured.

"A total of 13 people have died from fire," the emergency service said in a statement.

According to the service, another body was discovered on Wednesday during debris clearance.

Eight fire victims are still in the hospital.

The fire broke out at the Odessa Economics College last week.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed the Odessa authorities to do everything to help those affected by the fire and quickly find out how the tragedy occurred. He additionally declared December 8 a national day of mourning.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Died Odessa December From

Recent Stories

UAE Economic Forum 2019 discusses approaches to ac ..

1 hour ago

UAE working with Sudanese government to achieve Su ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Archeology Authority welcomes archeologist ..

2 hours ago

Chairman of Sudan Sovereign Council meets UAE Chie ..

3 hours ago

Dubai Press Club hosts workshop for journalists on ..

3 hours ago

Russia's Bogdanov, Syrian Youth Party Chief Discus ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.