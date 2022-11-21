MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2022) The death toll from the fire that broke out in the center of the Russian capital, in Komsomolskaya Square, on Sunday evening now stands at six people, local emergency services told Sputnik.

"The death of six people has been confirmed," an emergencies spokesperson said.

Earlier, a spokesperson of the local branch of the Russian Emergencies Ministry told Sputnik that the death toll from the fire stood at five, while one other person was injured.

The fire occurred at a brick warehouse close to the Moscow Leningradsky railway terminal. It was contained at 6:20 p.m. local time (15:20 GMT) and was fully extinguished at 11:55 p.m. local time. According to emergency services, over 40 units of equipment and more than 120 people, as well as a fire train, were involved in extinguishing the blaze.