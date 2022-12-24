Death Toll From Fire in Russian Nursing Home Rises to 22 - Investigative Committee

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2022) The death toll from a fire in a private retirement home in the Russian city of Kemerovo has risen to 22, the Russian Investigative Committee said on Saturday.

"The death toll has risen to 22. Another six people are injured, with two of them hospitalized with burns in a critical condition," the committee wrote on Telegram.

Russian investigators are working to establish all circumstances of the incident, the committee said.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Emergencies Ministry told Sputnik that the death toll was 20.

The fire ignited overnight from Friday to Saturday, affecting about 180 square meters (1,940 square feet) of premises. According to the Kemerovo regional government, the cause of the fire was the violation of fire safety regulation when using stove heating.