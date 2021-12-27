UrduPoint.com

Death Toll From Flash Floods In Brazil Rises To 18

Sumaira FH 22 seconds ago Mon 27th December 2021 | 01:47 PM

The death toll from flash floods in northeastern Brazil has risen to 18 since November, officials said Sunday

BUENOS AIRES, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) -:The death toll from flash floods in northeastern Brazil has risen to 18 since November, officials said Sunday.

Dozens of cities were also flooded in the state of Bahia, while more than 430,000 people have been affected in the last week, said local civil protection agency Sudec.

At least 16,000 people lost their homes and over 19,000 others were evacuated, the agency noted in the statement.

A total of 72 cities in Bahia declared a state of emergency due to torrential downpours and flooding.

