Death Toll From Flash Floods In Spain Reaches 4 - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 09:10 PM

Death Toll From Flash Floods in Spain Reaches 4 - Reports

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2019) The death toll as a result of flash floods in Spain has risen to four, local fire services said on Tuesday.

The previous death toll had stood at three.

The fire services said on Twitter that a fourth body was found in the Vilaverd municipality in Catalonia on Tuesday, but its identity has yet to be established.

The Tarragona province suffered the most due to heavy rains that hit the region last week, with four people still missing in the region.

The rains also affected the Balearic Islands, where two people, including a tourist from Hungary, went missing after being swept away by a wave.

The Civil Guard reported on Tuesday that a man's body was found in the sea near the municipality of Felanich.

