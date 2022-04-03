UrduPoint.com

Death Toll From Flash Floods, Landslides In Rio De Janeiro Rises To 14 - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published April 03, 2022 | 04:30 AM

Death Toll From Flash Floods, Landslides in Rio de Janeiro Rises to 14 - Reports

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2022) Over a dozen people have died as a result of heavy rains in the state of Rio de Janeiro in Brazil that resulted in flooding and landslides, Brazilian media report.

The death toll currently stands at 14, while at least five people are missing, the G1 news portal reported on Saturday. There are reportedly eight children among the dead.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Twitter on Saturday that the Federal government was deploying military aircraft to help with the rescue efforts in Rio de Janeiro.

"National Secretary of Civil Defense and Protection, Colonel Alexandre Lucas, is traveling to the most affected regions," Bolsonaro said in another tweet.

Heavy rains and flash floods hit the state of Rio de Janeiro earlier this week. In February, heavy rainfall and subsequent landslides killed over 200 people in the Brazilian town of Petropolis, located north of the city of Rio de Janeiro.

Related Topics

Dead Twitter Died Petropolis Rio De Janeiro Brazil February Media Government Rains

Recent Stories

Ukraine's Military Capabilities Almost Destroyed - ..

Ukraine's Military Capabilities Almost Destroyed - Kremlin

4 hours ago
 One more tested corona positive in Balochistan

One more tested corona positive in Balochistan

4 hours ago
 Ukraine Refused to Hold Talks with Russia in Belar ..

Ukraine Refused to Hold Talks with Russia in Belarus Until Last Moment - Kremlin

4 hours ago
 Biolabs Network Created Around Russia, Belarus - K ..

Biolabs Network Created Around Russia, Belarus - Kremlin

4 hours ago
 Attack on Belarus Equals Attack on Russia - Kremli ..

Attack on Belarus Equals Attack on Russia - Kremlin

4 hours ago
 PTI, party of middle class, will never resort to v ..

PTI, party of middle class, will never resort to violence: Chaudhry Fawad Hussai ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.