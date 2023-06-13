Death Toll From Flood After Destruction of Kakhovka HPP Rises to 17 - Regional Authorities

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2023) The death toll from the flooding in the Kherson Region due to the destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant (HPP) has increased to 17 people, the head of the regional government Andrey Alekseyenko said on Tuesday.

"Unfortunately, the number of victims of Nazi sabotage is growing. In the morning, 12 deaths were confirmed in the Hola Prystan and five in Oleshky," Alekseyenko said on Telegram.