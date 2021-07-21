UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Death Toll From Flooding In China's Henan Climbs To 25 - Local Authorities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 21st July 2021 | 03:10 PM

Death Toll From Flooding in China's Henan Climbs to 25 - Local Authorities

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) The death toll from heavy rains in China's central province of Henan reached 25, while seven more people are considered missing, a spokesman for the provincial water resources department said on Wednesday.

Earlier, 12 fatalities and five injuries were reported.

"As of now, 25 people died as a result of the heavy rains, seven people are reported missing," the spokesman said at a press conference.

Over 160,000 people were evacuated, according to the provincial authorities.

Related Topics

Water China Died From Rains

Recent Stories

Floods in central China claim 12 victims, 200,00 e ..

29 minutes ago

India reports 42,015 new COVID-19 cases, 3,998 dea ..

2 hours ago

UAE sends 300,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Comoro ..

2 hours ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 21 July 2021

5 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

6 hours ago

Chinese Hackers Breached 13 US Gas Pipeline Firms ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.