BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) The death toll from heavy rains in China's central province of Henan reached 25, while seven more people are considered missing, a spokesman for the provincial water resources department said on Wednesday.

Earlier, 12 fatalities and five injuries were reported.

"As of now, 25 people died as a result of the heavy rains, seven people are reported missing," the spokesman said at a press conference.

Over 160,000 people were evacuated, according to the provincial authorities.