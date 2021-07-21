Death Toll From Flooding In China's Henan Climbs To 25 - Local Authorities
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 21st July 2021 | 03:10 PM
BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) The death toll from heavy rains in China's central province of Henan reached 25, while seven more people are considered missing, a spokesman for the provincial water resources department said on Wednesday.
Earlier, 12 fatalities and five injuries were reported.
"As of now, 25 people died as a result of the heavy rains, seven people are reported missing," the spokesman said at a press conference.
Over 160,000 people were evacuated, according to the provincial authorities.