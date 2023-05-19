Death Toll From Flooding in Northern Italy Rises to 13 - Reports

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) The death toll from the flooding caused by torrential rains in the region of Emilia-Romagna in northern Italy has risen to 13, local media reported on Thursday.

On Thursday, an elderly couple was found dead in their home in the province of Ravenna, Italian newspaper il Resto del Carlino reported. Their son had alerted the police the day before and the couple were most likely electrocuted as a result of the flooding, the report said. The newspaper previously reported nine deaths.

Some of the other victims of the flooding were a bedridden elderly man, an unknown woman and a man who had apparently decided not to evacuate when the flooding began, Italian newspaper la Repubblica reported.

The flooding in Emilia-Romagna affected 37 cities and villages. A total of 21 rivers have poured over their banks, causing 250 landslides and blocking 450 roads. Thousands of people have been evacuated from the region due to the disaster. Stefano Bonaccini, the president of Emilia-Romagna, estimated the damage brought by the natural disaster at several billion Euros. The highest level of weather danger has been extended through Friday.