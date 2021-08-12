Death Toll from Flooding in Northern Turkey Reaches 9 - Authorities

(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2021) Nine people have been killed in flooding caused by rainfalls in the Kastamonu province in northern Turkey, the nation's disaster and emergency management authority AFAD said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the authorities said that the flooding killed five people and injured 13.

"Nine people died during the flooding in Kastamonu, one person is missing in Bartin [city]," AFAD said.

Over 600 people have been evacuated from the disaster zone, and some 300 settlements were left without electricity due to the flooding.