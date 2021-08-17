Death Toll From Flooding in Northern Turkey Rises to 77 - Emergency Service

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) The number of people killed in flooding caused by rainfalls in northern Turkey has climbed to 77, the nation's disaster and emergency management authority AFAD said on Monday.

On Friday, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared a disaster zone for three provinces damaged by the downpours, which started last week.

"As a result of the natural disaster 62 people have been killed in Kastamonu, 14 - in Sinop and one - in Bartin," the statement read.

Several people remain in hospital, while the number of evacuees to safe sites surpassed 2,400 people, AFAD added.

The authorities have already involved over 8,000 personnel, more than 1,000 vehicles and 21 helicopters in rescue operations.