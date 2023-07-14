Open Menu

Death Toll From Flooding In Russia's Krasnodar Region Reaches 5 - Investigators

Faizan Hashmi Published July 14, 2023 | 10:50 PM

The number of people killed by the flooding in Russia's southern Krasnodar Territory in the North Caucasus region has increased to five after the body of a 15-year-old boy was found on the seashore in the southern Tuapse district, the local branch of the Investigative Committee said on Friday

KRASNODAR (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2023) The number of people killed by the flooding in Russia's southern Krasnodar Territory in the North Caucasus region has increased to five after the body of a 15-year-old boy was found on the seashore in the southern Tuapse district, the local branch of the Investigative Committee said on Friday.�

Governor of Krasnodar Territory Veniamin Kondratyev said on Thursday that three months' rainfall had fallen in the Tuapse district on Tuesday night, adding that the state of emergency was introduced in a number of local towns and villages. On Wednesday, a criminal investigation was opened into the disappearance of four local residents during the flooding.�

"Today, investigators ... as part of an ongoing criminal case on the death of local residents as a result of a sharp deterioration in weather conditions and heavy rainfall, found the body of a missing 15-year-old teenager on the seashore in the village of Mayskoye," the committee said in a statement.

On Thursday, the body of a 19-year-old girl, the boy's sister, was found, while their 23-year-old friend is still missing. The three young adults were reportedly in the same house as the flooding started and were washed away to sea. In addition, the body of a 67-year-old man was found on Thursday. Presumably, he attempted to drive his car to a safe place during the flooding. The bodies of a 58-year-old and a 73-year-old men were also found on the same day in a car and on the seashore, respectively.

