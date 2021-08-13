(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2021) The death toll from torrential flooding and mudflows in Turkey's Black Sea coastal provinces of Kastamonu and Sinop grew to 27, the country's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) said on Friday.

On Thursday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said 17 people were killed.

"Twenty-five people died in mudflows and floods in Kastamonu, two people died in Sinop, and one person went missing in Bartin," AFAD said in a statement.

Search and rescue operations continue in the natural calamity area, over 600 people were evacuated. Around 300 settlements were left without electricity. Due to bridges collapse and damage to roads, traffic was blocked on several highways, including Bartin-Karabyuk.