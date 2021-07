BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2021) The death toll from flooding in the Western German states of Rhineland-Palatinate and North Rhine-Westphalia reached 33 on Thursday, the Bild tabloid newspaper reported.

Eighteen people died in the Ahweiuler district in Rhineland-Palatinate.

The Interior Ministry said that up to 70 people remain missing.