UrduPoint.com

Death Toll From Flooding, Landslides In Northern Turkey Up To 31 - State Emergency Body

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 11:08 PM

Death Toll From Flooding, Landslides in Northern Turkey Up to 31 - State Emergency Body

The death toll from flooding and landslides caused by downpours in Turkey's Kastamonu and Sinop provinces rose to 31, the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) said on Friday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2021) The death toll from flooding and landslides caused by downpours in Turkey's Kastamonu and Sinop provinces rose to 31, the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, AFAD reported 27 people killed in the Black Sea coastal provinces.

"Twenty-nine people died from landslides and floods in Kastamonu, two died in Sinop, one is missing in Bartin," AFAD said in a statement.

On Friday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared the provinces of Bartin, Kastamonu, and Sinop disaster zones, from which 95% of locals have already been evacuated. Search and rescue operations have begun, and damage estimation is underway.

Related Topics

Turkey Died Sinop Kastamonu Tayyip Erdogan From

Recent Stories

NHMP organizes awareness seminar on road safety

NHMP organizes awareness seminar on road safety

2 minutes ago
 Independence Day is remembrance of sacrifices of s ..

Independence Day is remembrance of sacrifices of subcontinent of Muslims: Umar J ..

2 minutes ago
 Lahore High Court CJ to hoist national flag on Ind ..

Lahore High Court CJ to hoist national flag on Independence Day

21 minutes ago
 Senate body directs to improve standard of drug re ..

Senate body directs to improve standard of drug rehabilitation centers

21 minutes ago
 Contribution of private sector in health commendab ..

Contribution of private sector in health commendable: Dr Yasmin

21 minutes ago
 Denmark Exempts Passengers From Wearing Masks in P ..

Denmark Exempts Passengers From Wearing Masks in Public Transport

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.