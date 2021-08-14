Death Toll From Flooding, Mudslides in Northern Turkey Rises to 40 - Reports

The death toll from flooding and mudslides caused by downpours in Turkey's northern provinces of Bartin, Kastamonu and Sinop rose to 40, the Daily Sabah newspaper reported on Saturday, citing the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2021) The death toll from flooding and mudslides caused by downpours in Turkey's northern provinces of Bartin, Kastamonu and Sinop rose to 40, the Daily Sabah newspaper reported on Saturday, citing the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD).

On Friday, AFAD reported 30 people killed in the Black Sea coastal provinces.

As many as 34 people were killed in Kastamonu and six in Sinop, according to the media outlet. Nine others remain missing in Bartin. About 2,250 people have been evacuated.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has declared the three provinces disaster zones, from which 95% of locals have already been evacuated. Search and rescue operations have begun, and damage assessment is underway.