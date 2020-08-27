Death Toll From Floods in Afghanistan Exceeds 120, Nearly 150 Injured - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) The number of people, who have died of heavy rains and floods in Afghanistan, has increased to 122, while 147 others were injured, the national media reported on Thursday, citing the Ministry for Disaster Management.

Previous reports indicated that 100 people had been killed and 100 others were injured in the floods that hit the country on Wednesday.

According to Afghan 1TVnews broadcaster, as many as 1,500 homes were damaged as a result of flash floods in the provinces of Parwan, Kabul, Kapisa, Maidan Wardak, Panjshir, Nangarhar, Logar, Paktia, Paktika, Nuristan, Laghman and Khost.

Flash floods first hit Afghanistan's northern province of Parwan killing and injuring dozens of people, most of whom were women and children.