Death Toll From Floods In Afghanistan Reaches 160, Another 250 Injured - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 29th August 2020 | 06:48 PM

Death Toll From Floods in Afghanistan Reaches 160, Another 250 Injured - Reports

The number of people who have died due to heavy rains and floods in Afghanistan, has risen to160, while 250 others have been injured, the national media reported on Saturday, citing the Ministry for Disaster Management

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2020) The number of people who have died due to heavy rains and floods in Afghanistan, has risen to160, while 250 others have been injured, the national media reported on Saturday, citing the Ministry for Disaster Management.

Previous reports indicated that 150 people had been killed and nearly 200 others were injured in the floods that hit the country on Wednesday.

According to the TOLOnews broadcaster, flash floods have affected 12 Afghan provinces with Parwan being the hardest-hit. The broadcaster said that 116 people had died and 130 others had been injured there.

Monsoon seasons, which run from June to September, cause considerable damage every year in various South Asian countries due to severe floods and landslides triggered by heavy rains.

