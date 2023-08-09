Death Toll From Floods in Beijing Rises to 33 - Vice Mayor

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2023) A death toll from massive floods caused by heavy rains in the Chinese capital, Beijing, has risen to 33, while 18 others are still considered missing, Vice Mayor Xia Linmao said on Wednesday.

Last week, Beijing's authorities reported 11 deaths as a result of the floods.

"To our regret, as of 00:00 on August 8 (16:00 GMT on August 7), 33 people have died in the city as a result of the natural disaster. Deaths have mostly been caused by floods and buildings collapses," the vice mayor was quoted by the state-run China Central Television as saying.

Xia added that 18 more people had been declared missing.

A total of 1.29 million people have been affected by the floods. Moreover, 59,000 buildings have collapsed and 147,000 have been severely damaged. The economic damage caused by the disaster is still being assessed.

Heavy rains resulting in floods have been hitting northern China for more than a week now. Last week, the local authorities reported that precipitation in Beijing and its surrounding province of Hebei was record for 140 years of observation.