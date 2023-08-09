Open Menu

Death Toll From Floods In Beijing Rises To 33 - Vice Mayor

Umer Jamshaid Published August 09, 2023 | 11:40 AM

Death Toll From Floods in Beijing Rises to 33 - Vice Mayor

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2023) A death toll from massive floods caused by heavy rains in the Chinese capital, Beijing, has risen to 33, while 18 others are still considered missing, Vice Mayor Xia Linmao said on Wednesday.

Last week, Beijing's authorities reported 11 deaths as a result of the floods.

"To our regret, as of 00:00 on August 8 (16:00 GMT on August 7), 33 people have died in the city as a result of the natural disaster. Deaths have mostly been caused by floods and buildings collapses," the vice mayor was quoted by the state-run China Central Television as saying.

Xia added that 18 more people had been declared missing.

A total of 1.29 million people have been affected by the floods. Moreover, 59,000 buildings have collapsed and 147,000 have been severely damaged. The economic damage caused by the disaster is still being assessed.

Heavy rains resulting in floods have been hitting northern China for more than a week now. Last week, the local authorities reported that precipitation in Beijing and its surrounding province of Hebei was record for 140 years of observation.

Related Topics

China Died Beijing August TV From Million Rains

Recent Stories

Dissolution of NA: PM to send summary to President ..

Dissolution of NA: PM to send summary to President today

29 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 August 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 August 2023

3 hours ago
 NCM forecasts rainy convective cloud formations in ..

NCM forecasts rainy convective cloud formations in coming days

11 hours ago
 UAE President receives US National Security Adviso ..

UAE President receives US National Security Advisor

11 hours ago
 Ahmed Al Hammadi selected Ground Jury President of ..

Ahmed Al Hammadi selected Ground Jury President of upcoming FEI Endurance Europe ..

11 hours ago
Ukrainian Shelling Kills 3 People, Injures 11 More ..

Ukrainian Shelling Kills 3 People, Injures 11 More in Donetsk - Acting Head of D ..

12 hours ago
 UAE leaders condole President of Côte d&#039;Ivoi ..

UAE leaders condole President of Côte d&#039;Ivoire over former president&#039; ..

12 hours ago
 Turkey Continues to Hold Talks to Resume Grain Dea ..

Turkey Continues to Hold Talks to Resume Grain Deal - Erdogan

12 hours ago
 Consultations underway to select interim PM's name ..

Consultations underway to select interim PM's name: Minister for Defense Khawaja ..

12 hours ago
 Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Gover ..

Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Governor KPK discusses fiscal matt ..

12 hours ago
 Pentagon Will Not Comment on Supplemental Aid Requ ..

Pentagon Will Not Comment on Supplemental Aid Request for Ukraine But Still Has ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World