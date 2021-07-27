UrduPoint.com
Death Toll From Floods In Belgium Rises To 41 - Authorities

The death toll from floods that hit Belgium in mid-July has climbed to 41, and two people still remain unaccounted for, the minister-president of the worst-affected province of Wallonia said on Tuesday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2021) The death toll from floods that hit Belgium in mid-July has climbed to 41, and two people still remain unaccounted for, the minister-president of the worst-affected province of Wallonia said on Tuesday.

Previous reports indicated that the natural disaster claimed the lives of 37 Belgians.

"The list of flood victims has grown to 41 dead and two missing ... Out of the 262 Wallonia municipalities, 202 will receive aid as disaster-affected areas.

It can demonstrate the scale of the disaster," Elio Di Rupo said, as quoted by the Sudpresse newspaper.

Southern regions of Belgium were hit by heavy rains earlier in July, which resulted in unprecedented flooding. The authorities estimate the damage at hundreds of millions of Euros, saying the recovery will take years.

Over the weekend, downpours once again struck the southern French-speaking region of Wallonia, causing material damage. No casualties were reported.

