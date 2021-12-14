Death Toll From Floods in Brazil Rises to 12 - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

The death toll from heavy rainfall and floods that devastated parts of the Brazilian states of Bahia and Minas Gerais has risen to 12, media reported, citing local authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2021) The death toll from heavy rainfall and floods that devastated parts of the Brazilian states of Bahia and Minas Gerais has risen to 12, media reported, citing local authorities.

Some media outlets however put the toll at 11 deaths with Telesur also reporting up 267 people sustaining injuries.

In total, over 220,300 people in Bahia were affected by the disaster, the media reported on Monday. More than 6,300 people lost their homes. State of emergency was declared in 51 cities. Many of the municipalities have already started reconstruction works.

In the neighboring state of Minas Gerais, the rains and floods affected 15,000 people, leaving 2,000 of them homeless, prompting declaration of state of emergency in 28 cities, according to news media.

States' authorities have warned that the death toll may rise further, as rescuers are yet to examine several settlements hit by the disaster.

The floods became the worst in the past few decades. On Sunday, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and the governor of Bahia, Rui Costa, went to the affected areas to assess the damage.