Death Toll From Floods in Brazil Surpasses 10 - Authorities

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2023) A total of at least 11 people have died and another 20 are missing amid heavy floods in Brazil's southernmost state of Rio Grande do Sul, the state's civil defense authorities inform.

On Friday, at least 16 municipalities in Rio Grande do Sul were affected by floods and landslides caused by an extratropical cyclone.

Brazilian media reported that at least three people were dead and another 12 were missing.

"Currently, 11 deaths have been registered," the civil defense authorities of Rio Grande do Sul said on Twitter on Saturday, specifying that another 20 people were missing.

About 120,000 households and businesses remain without electricity in Rio Grande do Sul and a number of municipalities have declared an emergency.

A total of 2,330 people were left homeless in 41 affected municipalities; more than 600 were evacuated from their homes.