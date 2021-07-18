Death Toll From Floods in Germany Rises to 156 - Reports

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2021) The number of people who have died as a result of floods caused by extreme rainfall in Germany stands at 156, the Bild newspaper reports.

As of Sunday morning, the death toll in the southwestern German state of Rhineland-Palatinate stands at 110, Bild said, citing the Koblenz police department which has reported 12 new fatalities.

The state of North Rhine-Westphalia has a death toll of 45 (as of Saturday evening), while at least one person has died in the Bavarian region of Berchtesgaden, according to Bild.