Death Toll From Floods In Germany Rises To 164 - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 24 minutes ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 04:20 PM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2021) The number of people who have died as a result of floods caused by heavy downpour in Germany increased to 164, the German online magazine Focus reported on Monday.

The Koblenz city police previously reported that the downpour had claimed 117 lives in the district of Ahrweiler in the state of Rhineland-Palatinate, with at least 749 people missing.

Last week, record rainfall caused rivers to burst their banks across western Europe, with Germany and Belgium affected the most. Bavaria, Saxon Switzerland, as well as North Rhine-Westphalia and Rhineland-Palatinate are Germany's hardest-hit states.

On Sunday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel visited the flooded regions.

