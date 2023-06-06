UrduPoint.com

Death Toll From Floods In Haiti Rises To 42 - Civil Protection

Faizan Hashmi Published June 06, 2023 | 02:00 AM

MONTEVIDEO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2023) The death toll from the devastating floods and landslides in Haiti has increased to 42 and the number of those injured to 85, the Haitian Directorate for Civil Protection said on Monday. 

 "As a result of bad weather on June 2 and 3, 42 people died, 85 people sustained injuries, 11 people are missing, and 13,633 houses have been flooded," the agency said.

 

The preliminary toll of casualties reported by the civil protection earlier in the day was 15 people killed and eight missing.

On Saturday morning, Haiti was hit by heavy rains caused by the tropical storm Arlene. Heavy rainfall triggered river overflows, floods and landslides in several districts. Local authorities resorted to emergency response meausres.

