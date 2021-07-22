UrduPoint.com
Death Toll From Floods In Henan Province Reaches 33 People - Authorities

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 22nd July 2021 | 08:40 AM

Death Toll From Floods in Henan Province Reaches 33 People - Authorities

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) The death toll from the heavy floods in the Chinese province of Henan has risen to 33 people, eight more are missing, the regional department of emergencies said on Thursday.

Previously, it was reported about 25 dead people and seven missing.

More than 3 million people remain in the disaster-hit area, some 256,000 people have been displaced, the authorities added.

