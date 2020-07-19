MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2020) As many as 79 people have died as a result of floods and landslides in the northeastern Indian state of Assam, media reported on Saturday, citing the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

According to the Times of India daily, citing a flood report issued by the ASDMA, the level of the Brahmaputra river rose above the danger threshold in the state's several districts due to heavy rains that started in late May.

"A total of 2,763,719 people ... had been affected by the floods. The government has so far opened 649 relief camps that are currently providing relief to 47,465 people. 181 boats have been deployed and 511 persons have been evacuated," the reported read, as cited by the media outlet.

At least 2,678 villages were flooded, the ASDMA noted, adding that almost 100 animals have died in the Kaziranga National Park in Golaghat district of Assam.