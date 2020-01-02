UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Death Toll From Floods In Indonesia Rises To 26 Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 07:21 PM

Death Toll From Floods in Indonesia Rises to 26 Reports

The number of people killed during heavy floods in the Indonesian capital of Jakarta and adjacent regions has increased to 26, local media reported on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2020) The number of people killed during heavy floods in the Indonesian capital of Jakarta and adjacent regions has increased to 26, local media reported on Thursday.

According to Jakarta Post, citing the Ministry of Social Affairs, at least 26 people died due to causes including drowning, hypothermia and electric shock.

More than 31,000 others were reportedly evacuated to 269 shelters across the city.

Heavy rains have been pouring in Greater Jakarta since New Year's Eve. The ensuing floods were further aggravated by several rivers bursting banks. Public transpiration has been severely disrupted, and several areas got completely isolated and inaccessible for rescuers to reach.

Aside from physical danger, floods increase the risk of outbreaks of potentially fatal waterborne diseases such as typhoid fever, cholera, and dysentery.

Related Topics

Died Jakarta Post Media From Rains

Recent Stories

Infinix Smart 4, exciting device in discounted pri ..

3 minutes ago

TECNO 2020: New Year, New Vision

7 minutes ago

China's railways report 3.57 bln passenger trips i ..

24 seconds ago

Islamabad High Court seeks fisheries department's ..

26 seconds ago

UK manufacturing shrinks again: data

28 seconds ago

German sees continued rise in employment in 2019

30 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.