Death Toll From Floods in Indonesia Rises to 43 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2020) The number of people killed during heavy floods in the Indonesian capital of Jakarta and adjacent regions has increased to 43, the Jakarta Post reported on Friday, citing the Indonesian National board for Disaster Management.

Heavy rains have been pouring in Greater Jakarta since New Year's Eve.

The ensuing floods were further aggravated by several rivers bursting banks. Public transpiration has been severely disrupted, and several areas got completely isolated and inaccessible for rescuers to reach.

Aside from physical danger, floods increase the risk of outbreaks of potentially fatal waterborne diseases such as typhoid fever, cholera, and dysentery.