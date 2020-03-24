UrduPoint.com
Death Toll From Floods In Iran Rises To 12 With 2 People Missing - Emergency Services

Tue 24th March 2020

Iran's death toll from seasonal floods rose to 12 on Tuesday with two people still missing, Iran's Emergency Medical Service said Tuesday, adding that 21 people were injured

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2020) Iran's death toll from seasonal floods rose to 12 on Tuesday with two people still missing, Iran's Emergency Medical Service said Tuesday, adding that 21 people were injured.

This is up from 11 victims, 17 injured and two missing a day prior.

"According to reports, a total of 21 people have so far been injured in two provinces, two are missing and another 12 have died," the service said in a statement.

Springtime floods are common this time of year in Iran due to melting snow and oncoming rain in the mountainous country, but the floods have been increasing in severity in recent years.

Last years' floods killed more than 70 people and caused widespread damage in the countryside.

