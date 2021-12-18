Death Toll From Floods in Iraqi Kurdistan Rises to 12 People - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2021) The number of people who died as a result of floods in Iraqi Kurdistan has risen to 12, the Rudaw broadcaster reported, citing the mayor of Erbil.

On Friday, Rudaw reported about eight fatalities.

Heavy torrential rains have been pouring in Erbil since Thursday leading to floods, which caused severe material damage, deaths and injuries.

Iraqi media Shafaq news reported that Erbil Governorate has declared a state of alert and urged civilians to cooperate with the rescue teams. Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq Masrour Barzani lamented the loss of lives and damage caused by the floods, stressing that he has "instructed all government agencies to provide immediate support and relief to areas affected."