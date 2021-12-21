UrduPoint.com

Death Toll From Floods In Malaysia Rises To 17 - Authorities

KUALA LUMPUR (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2021) The number of people killed during floods in Malaysia has grown to 17, Amirudin Shari, the first minister of the western Selangor state, said on Tuesday.

"At this moment, we are identifying the exact cause of these deaths as some may not be directly caused by the floods per se," Amirudin told a news conference, as quoted by the Malay Mail newspaper.

Ten bodies were recovered from the Klang Valley district, four from Sepang, and three from Hulu, the official specified.

Floods ravaged areas within Klang Valley on Friday amid torrential rains, which are typical of this time of year in Malaysia.

The situation started improving on Monday as rain eased and water started to recede from some flooded areas. In many areas, however, flooding still persists at a level of up to 1.5 meters (3.3 feet).

Search and rescue operations in Selangor and other states of Malaysia are being conducted 24 hours a day. More than 67,000 people were evacuated from flooded areas. Police, military personnel and volunteers are involved in rescue operations alongside fire and rescue departments.

