UrduPoint.com

Death Toll From Floods In New Zealand Rises To 4 - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published February 15, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Death Toll From Floods in New Zealand Rises to 4 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2023) The number of people killed by floods and landslides in New Zealand has increased to four on Wednesday after the body of a child was found in Eskdale, a settlement in Hawke's Bay region on North Island, Radio New Zealand reported.

The floods hit New Zealand as Cyclone Gabrielle caused heavy rainfalls in the country. The most serious damage was inflicted on Hawke's Bay region.

The government of New Zealand declared a state of emergency in order to provide assistance to those affected across six regions, one of them being New Zealand's largest city, Auckland.

On Wednesday night the Auckland area and a large part of North Island were hit by a violent 6.1 magnitude earthquake.

Related Topics

Earthquake Auckland Government New Zealand

Recent Stories

First Middle East LNG Cargo to Germany successfull ..

First Middle East LNG Cargo to Germany successfully delivered by ADNOC

2 hours ago
 UAE Foreign Minister meets US counterpart, senator ..

UAE Foreign Minister meets US counterpart, senators in Washington

2 hours ago
 Gargash meets British delegation, explores coopera ..

Gargash meets British delegation, explores cooperation

3 hours ago
 IAEA DG Rafael calls on FM Bilawal Bhutto

IAEA DG Rafael calls on FM Bilawal Bhutto

3 hours ago
 ADFD, UNIDO discuss joint efforts to drive sustain ..

ADFD, UNIDO discuss joint efforts to drive sustainable development

3 hours ago
 GPSSA, Ajman Human Resources Department to activat ..

GPSSA, Ajman Human Resources Department to activate electronic data interchange ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.