Death Toll From Floods in New Zealand Rises to 4 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2023) The number of people killed by floods and landslides in New Zealand has increased to four on Wednesday after the body of a child was found in Eskdale, a settlement in Hawke's Bay region on North Island, Radio New Zealand reported.

The floods hit New Zealand as Cyclone Gabrielle caused heavy rainfalls in the country. The most serious damage was inflicted on Hawke's Bay region.

The government of New Zealand declared a state of emergency in order to provide assistance to those affected across six regions, one of them being New Zealand's largest city, Auckland.

On Wednesday night the Auckland area and a large part of North Island were hit by a violent 6.1 magnitude earthquake.